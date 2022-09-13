Stephens keeps Lynn top of the pile with dramatic winner

Ben Stephens scored a dramatic last-minute winner as King’s Lynn Town kept hold of top spot in the National League North with a 3-2 home win over Alfreton Town.

Until Stephens struck for the second time in the game it looked like manager Tommy Widdrington’s biggest problem would be explaining away another capitulation – Lynn had led 2-0 at the break but before the hour mark was up it was all square. Following on from a similar situation at Chester 10 days earlier when a 3-0 half-time lead became a 3-3 final score, Widdrington may still have an issue on his hands.

Ben Stephens celebrates after scoring Lynn's second - Credit: Ian Burt

But for now, it’s celebration time again at The Walks after a night which began in sombre circumstances as players, staff and supporters inside The Walks impeccably observed a one minute’s silence before kick-off to mark the passing of Her Majesty the Queen..

The hosts were pinned back in the opening stages, but it didn’t take long to work out Alfreton’s tactics – to find the impressive figure of experienced front man Matt Rhead at every attempt and mix it up physically on the way.

Conor Branson had the first sight of goal, on nine minutes, with a free-kick from 25 yards that took a deflection just past Paul Jones’s right post.

Gold Omotayo celebrates his opener - Credit: Ian Burt

But an even closer one came on 11 minutes, when, from pretty much their first real attack. Lynn went ahead. Stephens did well out on the left, winning the space to get in a fine cross and Gold Omotayo, given far too much space, headed into the top right corner from six yards.

Cameron Hargreaves puts in a challenge - Credit: Ian Burt





It signalled more forward action from Lynn, although Lynn’s management were furious at the way Adam Crowther was wrestled to the ground whenever a set-piece was played into the area. Crowther must have had a target on his back – within Rhead laid him out flat with an aerial challenge that earned the Alfreton man a yellow card.

Alfreton’s physical edge was never far away, but it was to the detriment of their game – Rhead clutching his face after a ‘challenge’ that few in the ground saw, summed up too many parts of the first half.

If Lynn were to win it would have to be ugly, as is the popular vernacular in football circles. Widdrington is enough of a pragmatist to take what comes his way.

Jordan Ponticelli in possession for Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

The beautiful side of Lynn’s game almost blossomed just before the interval. Aaron Jones did well down the right to control the ball with one touch and then cross with the second – Jordan Ponticelli did the same on the penalty spot but with the goal pretty much at his mercy, he shot over.

But in the blink of an eye, Stephens chased a long ball down the left channel, and when the keeper came out, he slotted it past him

The question was, could they hold on to a 2-0 half-time lead? The answer didn’t take long in coming.

Doubts soon crept in - on 53 minutes, Bailey Hobson was in possession 25 yards out, and in one step to the right he left Stephens flat-footed and created the room to fire in an excellent shot into the bottom right corner.

It was something of a shock to the system and it could have been worse had keeper Paul Jones not pulled out a stunning full-length save to deny Fraser Preston’s free-kick.

But then the unthinkable happened on 59 minutes when, from the resulting corner, Dominic Smith headed home.

Jones denied Smith from close range as the visitors smelt blood, forcing a series of corners.

Lynn dampened the fire, and almost retook the lead when Omotayo’s shot was somehow cleared off the line by George Cantrill. Cameron Hargreaves went close.

Then came that knockout blow. Olly Scott wide left fired in a low cross, and there was Stephens to nick it past keeper Willis.

King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, A Jones, Denton, Crowther, Coulson, Widdrington, Hargreaves, Clunan, Stephens (Charles 90), Omotayo, Ponticelli (Scott 75). Subs not used: Barrett, Fleming, Keller.

Goals: Omotayo 11, Stephens 45, 89

Alfreton: Willis, Cantrill, Wilder, Lund, Smith, Wiley, Preston, Branson, Rhead (Denton 72), Preston, Hobson. Subs not used: Ward, Whitham, Njie, Butterfield.

Goals: Hobson 55, Smith 59

Att: 714



