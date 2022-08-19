All together now - Widdrington happy with Linnets progress

Tommy Widdrington believes results on the field of play are reflecting the togetherness off it at King’s Lynn Town.

Three wins out of three – each with exactly the same starting XIs - have propelled the Linnets to the top of the embryonic National League North table ahead of Saturday’s trip to AFC Telford United.

Lynn travel with a clean bill of health, despite this being their third game in a week.

“We are in the hustle and bustle of the league now and there are going to be weeks where we have to play Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday and some of these lads aren’t used to that – but they’re going to have to get used to it very, very quickly,” said Widdrington.

“But we will have to see how they come out of the back of it. At the end of the day, they have had a rest, we have nobody reported injured so from that point of view is onwards and upwards as far as I see.

“The old saying if isn’t broken don’t fix it is something I am mindful of, but also I am well aware of managing the players who aren’t getting the game time that they want or that they might have expected when the season started, because nobody had a bad pre-season if I am being honest, they all put themselves in contention, but the team we picked to kick us off for the season has done well.

“But that’s all it is, it’s a start. Telford are a different proposition to the three previous oppositions and we’ll be picking a team relevant to that and from that point of view everyone is in contention again.”

What winning means to King's Lynn Town defender Aaron Jones - Credit: Ian Burt

That’s the point where the togetherness in the squad is vital.

“If Adam Crowther gets hurt I am hoping Tyler Knowles and Tai Fleming feel it,” said Widdrington. “If Gold (Omotayo) scores a goal I am thinking Ben Stephens, Josh Barrett, Zain Walker, Ken Charles will be patting him on the back. That’s the way I want this group to work.”

Widdrington believes cracks he noticed when he took over last December have now gone.

“I can only talk about my time here and certain things when I first got here made me think there were certain factions and maybe little splits but that is long gone as far as I am concerned,” he said. “I think the mentality we brought in to the club last season continued through the summer, not just with the recruitment but with the amount of time we have spent together as a group we have become tight knit and that is really, really important.

“Going back to Tuesday night, if we weren’t as tight knit as we are, then it’s easy to fall apart against an outfit like Brackley, but we didn’t and we ended up victorious, so I am really pleased.”