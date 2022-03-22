News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Match Report

National League

King's Lynn Town F.C

0


Stockport County F.C

3

Newby 18

Hogan 3

Madden 62

Leaders leave Linnets trailing in their wake

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 10:12 PM March 22, 2022
Michael Clunan goes to ground during the defeat to Stockport

Michael Clunan goes to ground during the defeat to Stockport - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town’s survival hopes suffered another bashing in front of their own fans. 

National League leaders Stockport had the game sewn up by half-time as they continued their relentless return to the Football League. 

Lynn, meanwhile, will have to regroup and try and find a way of beating promotion hopefuls FC Halifax at The Walks on Saturday – which they will have to do with defender Aaron Jones who was shown a straight red just after the hour mark. 

The difference between the top and bottom of the table was patently obvious; the contrasts between the teams – not just in financial terms – could not be more stark.  

Stockport have won 14 and drawn one of their last 15 games, scoring 40 times and conceding just seven. 

In the same period, Lynn have won two games, drawn four and lost eight, scoring 15 and conceding 22. 

The visitors’ fight to leave the National League via promotion is still a difficult one to negotiate  – but perhaps not as difficult as Lynn’s desire to stay in it at the other end. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'I really like the accent' - Joe Pasquale has moved to Norfolk
  2. 2 Garage owner denies running residential area 'like a scrapyard'
  3. 3 Ambulance staff told to 'drop and go' and ignore calls as demand soars
  1. 4 Calls made to remove car which has been stuck in tree for months
  2. 5 7 celebrities that come to Norfolk for their holidays
  3. 6 Two places in Norfolk named among best afternoon tea spots in England
  4. 7 Norfolk pub named one of best countryside spots in the UK
  5. 8 Police and villagers cite drug and noise fears over festival return
  6. 9 Two taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on A47
  7. 10 Man in his 60s found dead in city street

Lynn boss Tommy Widdrington made three changes to the team which won 3-0 at Aldershot on Saturday, Josh Barrett, Brett McGavin and Jak Hickman out and Aaron Jones, Olly Scott and Munashe Sundire all in. 

Scott Quigley had an early sighter for the visitors but from a difficult angle skewed a shot wide. 

Lynn responded quickly, Olly Scott forcing keeper Ben Hinchliffe to concede a corner under pressure from Gold Omotayo. 

The early minutes were uncomfortable at times for the visitors as Lynn probed and picked at their defence, putting the pink shirts under pressure at every opportunity. 

But Stockport’s dangers are clear and obvious, and Sam Minihan’s volley from the right of the area forced keeper Paul Jones into a punched save. 

Lynn suffered a setback on 15 minutes when striker Malachi Linton, who scored twice at the weekend, limped off, having failed to recover from an earlier problem. 

And Stockport turned the screw in the worst way possible three minutes, Ryan Croasdale volleying across the area and Elliott Newby applying the finish touch at the back post – a goal filled with pace and skill. 

Suddenly, Lynn’s early danger had dissipated – and Stockport knew it. With half an hour gone, Newby turned provider, his corner from the right brilliantly headed in by captain Liam Hogan. 

Ryan Johnson should have made it three but volleyed Croasdale’s clipped ball in over the bar from eight yards. 

It had become very much a rearguard action for Lynn, although they finished the half well, Barrett forcing Hinchliffe into a near-post save - but with half the game to go it was an awful long way back for the hosts. 

Quigley should have put even more distance between the teams after Barrett lost possession, but shot wide of the far post. 

It was Quigley who played a part in the third Stockport goal – he was heading goalwards when he tangled legs with Jones on the edge of the area. Jones saw red – and Paddy Madden fired home the free-kick with an unstoppable shot. 

The mountain Lynn have to climb is steeper than ever. 

King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, A Jones, Coulson, Barrows, Denton, Scott (Fernandez 63), Sundire, Hargreaves, Sundire, Omotayo (Kureran-Brown 75), Linton (Barrett 15). Subs not used: McGavin, Bowry. 

Stockport: Hinchliffe, Minihan, Kitching, Hogan, Palmer, Madden (Keane 65), Collar (Sarcevic 65), Johnson, Croasdale (Crankshaw), Newby, Quigley. Subs not used: Ashby-Hammond, Hippolyte.  

Att: 914 

Ref: Thomas Kirk 

King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Train operator Greater Anglia was the first transport provider to take the WildEast pledge

Breckland Council

Could this Norfolk town get a new train station?

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
After some of the worst winter weather for many years, a good wash is needed to get all the salt and

Norfolk car washes investigated over 'serious breaches' of regulations

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Luke and Phil Platten from Platten's Fish and Chips in Wells. Anyone with the surname Platten is 41

Norfolk fish and chip shop trials four-day working week

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Assembly House Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk restaurants named among best in UK for brunch and Sunday lunch

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon