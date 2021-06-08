Linnets announce second pre-season friendly

Published: 12:04 PM June 8, 2021 Updated: 12:24 PM June 8, 2021

Russell Martin is to bring his MK Dons team to The Walks for a pre-season friendly - Credit: PA

Ian Culverhouse will go head to head with one of his former players after King's Lynn Town revealed their second friendly of the summer.

Russell Martin will take his MK Dons side to The Walks on Tuesday, July 13 (7pm).

Martin was signed by Norwich City when Culverhouse was assistant manager to Paul Lambert, helping the club go from League One to the Premier League in successive seasons.

Scotland international Martin had a year on loan at Rangers before leaving Norwich in 2018 for Walsall, later moving to MK Dons, where he was appointed manager in November, 2019. MK finished 13th in :League One last season.





Tickets details

Terracing: Adults £15, over 65s £13, under 16s £4. Seats: £17, £15 and £7.

Premium Seating (yellow seats but not directors box) £18 for everyone. Hospitality to include hot food, programme, team sheet, parking, central line seating £45.