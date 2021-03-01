Linnets to continue National League season with threadbare squad

Breaking

Published: 5:40 PM March 1, 2021

King’s Lynn Town’s season has been saved.

Owner Stephen Cleeve has produced a financial package which has the support of manager Ian Culverhouse.

It is understood that a small number of players will be placed on furlough and so are unlikely to play a part in the rest of the club’s National League season.

Several others are not eligible for furlough payments but the financial trimming required to ensure the Linnets can complete the season is likely to leave Culverhouse with a threadbare squad.

Players asked to take cuts

It also seems likely that he will need to recruit a number of players to fill the substitutes’ bench. It is understood several players have contacted the club offering their services for free.

The first test will be one of the most difficult – away to one of the pre-season promotion favourites Notts County, who are seventh in the National League, on Tuesday night.

Culverhouse already had selection issues, with defenders Ross Barrows and Rory McAuley joining Aaron Jones on the injury list while and Kyle-Callan McFadden suspended.

Should the Linnets manage to see out the season successfully it means they will avoid possible FA charges over failure to fulfil fixtures, the punishment for which could be fines, loss of points or demotion.

The issue was brought to a head when grant funding, which had enabled the season to begin last October, was taken off the table, leaving clubs to apply for loans instead – something many have been reluctant to take on.

The club has launched a pledge scheme, which has already raised a five-figure sum, having appealed to the football world for help.



