King's Lynn ace insists players can't worry about uncertainty

Published: 6:00 AM January 22, 2021

Adam Marriott says the Linnets will concentrate on football agaInst the background of current uncertainty

Adam Marriott says King’s Lynn Town players will concentrate on playing amid the uncertainty surrounding the remainder of the National League season.

Just as the Linnets appear to be turning a corner, the question of funding clubs through the pandemic has cast a shadow over the game.

Clubs have had three months of grants to compensate them for the absence of supporters in stadiums, but that cash will now be in the form of loans – a burden many clubs cannot take on.

The matter is currently being debated by the league’s 66 member clubs, with the suspension of the season on the agenda – a scenario Marriott is hoping can be avoided.

“Hopefully the season does continue and we really get some momentum together,” said the Linnets striker.

“To be honest I don’t think much about it. It is not in our hands as players – we just get told where to be and what to do and we just do our best on the pitch, it isn’t really for us to worry about, but going forward it is frustrating.

“You do hear things that it might be stopping and it can play on your mind,. But I think you have just got to put it to the back of your mind at the minute and that’s we did the other night and we got a good win. Hopefully, going forward, it will continue for little bit longer at least and we can get some good wins.”

Marriott’s first-half penalty earned Lynn the points at Eastleigh on Tuesday, making it three league games unbeaten and showing signs that a corner is being turned.

For his part, Marriott believes there is more to come.

“I think we have got a lot to offer this season,” he said. “We had a slow start, but teams in this league are full-time and we really want to give it a go and test ourselves and see how far we can go this season, how high we can get.

“The spirit in the team is good and going forward I think we could really do well this season so if we did get stopped it would be frustrating.”