Stars boss responds to Ipswich's 'bold statement'

Published: 6:00 AM April 23, 2021

King's Lynn promoter Dale Allitt has responded to Ipswich predictions of an away win on opening night at the Adrian Flux Arena.

The arch-rivals clash on Monday, May 17 with fans patiently waiting for ticket news.

Allitt can’t wait to see the Minors and Brady Stars take to the track for the first time since 2019.

He said: “There’s always been a big rivalry between Ipswich and King’s Lynn and we are determined to beat them on opening night.

“I’ve heard Chris Louis (Ipswich promoter) predicting a ‘cheeky away win’ for his side, which is a bold statement. We’ll see about that.

“I want us to beat them and then I’ll buy Chris a drink after the meeting, unless he’s half-way home sulking after losing.”

Ipswich include triple world champion and former King’s Lynn rider Jason Crump.

“Riders like Jason Crump don’t come around very often,” said Allitt. “it’s fantastic that he has come back to the sport, which I think was a shock to everyone.

“It was very obvious when he was 16 at Peterborough that he had something special and that could very much be said about our very own Robert Lambert.

“Of course Jason went on to win three world titles and I know he probably won’t be the same rider who rode so well for Belle Vue all those years ago, but he brings knowledge and experience which will bring their team stronger.”

Allitt admits he’d be rushing to buy a ticket for the meeting if he wasn’t in his job with the club.

He said: “If I wasn’t in the job I’m doing I would probably be one of the fans on the terraces waiting until tickets go on sale. We will probably have limited tickets.

“It’s 18 months since our last competitive meeting and it will be emotional for different reasons because you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.

“I can’t wait for the smell, the noise, the atmosphere and being able to meet up with our supporters who we haven’t seen for so long.”



