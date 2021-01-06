Stars planning for life without Robert Lambert

Published: 9:39 AM January 6, 2021

King's Lynn co-promoter Dale Allitt has admitted the club are planning for 2021 without European Champion Robert Lambert.

New conditions attached to Polish contracts mean riders competing in the Ekstraliga can only race in one other league, and long-serving Lambert is also fixed up in Sweden in addition to his Grand Prix and SEC places.

“We'll miss Robert, of course we will,” said Allitt. “But he's one of our own and always will be. We are sure we'll see him back in Stars colours at some stage in the future, and we'll be following his progress on TV and in the media.

“He started with our National League team at 15 and has developed into a World-class rider, and we're looking forward to seeing him on the Grand Prix stage this year.

“We are hoping to welcome him back so Stars fans can celebrate his European title, and he will be a welcome visitor anytime he can get here.

“Now it's time for the rest of the team and everyone at the club to look ahead to the 2021 season in the spring and summer months when the Stars take to the track again.”