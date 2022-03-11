Stars pull off a coup as Iversen returns

Niels-Kristian Iversen has agreed to return to King's Lynn Stars on a short-term deal - Credit: Ian Burt

Niels-Kristian Iversen is racing to the rescue for King’s Lynn.

The Danish star, a firm favourite with Stars supporters, has agreed to return to the club on a short-term contract to cover for the injured Peter Kildemand.

Kildemand informed the club earlier this week that he wouldn’t be starting the season after aggravating an old injury.

And boss Alex Brady immediately got on the phone to Denmark to speak to Iversen, who still has bikes in the UK, and agree terms.

It means he will be with the club until the start of May when the situation will be reviewed.

“It’s a big disappointment for Peter and we wend him our very best wishes and hope to see him back here in May,” said Brady.

Peter Kildemand will miss the start of the season - Credit: Ian Charles

“Peter was an exciting signing for us and he was equally as excited as we were when we got the deal over the line.

“I returned from holiday to a message from him explaining the situation and that he can’t come over at the moment but will step up training soon.

“In the meantime Niels, who is a club legend at Lynn, readily agreed as long as everything fell into place, which it did, and he’s on his way back to the Adrian Flux Arena.

“It’s great news for us and the fact we were able to do this so quickly is a true sign of how he feels about King’s Lynn as a club and the supporters.

“He’s here to help us out at the same time as giving himself more meetings before the Polish, Danish and Swedish Leagues kick in.”

Lynn co-promoter Dale Allitt believes the club have done the right thing in making their move.

“All the signs were we wouldn’t get a guest facility for Peter so we knew we had to do something to bring in a temporary replacement,” said Allitt.

“Niels was the one we wanted because we have such a great relationship, a true friendship with him.

“He’s back here for Lewi Kerr’s testimonial next Sunday, March 20, and I’m sure every Stars fan will want to be here .”



