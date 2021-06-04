King's Lynn Stars make another change

Published: 3:00 PM June 4, 2021

King's Lynn have made a further team change ahead of Monday’s Premiership trip to Peterborough.

The Minors and Brady Stars have taken the difficult decision to stand down Rising Star reserve Ryan Kinsley, although they stress his long-term future remains with the club.

Kinsley’s place is to be taken by another local rider, Connor Mountain, who gets his chance in the top flight alongside his Championship commitments with Newcastle.

Mountain, 23, started his career with King’s Lynn in the Midland Development League, before an extensive National League spell with Mildenhall.

He does have Premiership experience from a stint with parent club Leicester in 2018, and he went on to help the Lions secure the second-tier title the following year.

Stars co-promoter Dale Allitt said: “We must stress first and foremost that this isn’t the end of the road for Ryan, and we’re trying to get him a Championship team place.

“He certainly needs more riding as opposed to once a week in the Premiership, and with the National Development League not really having got going yet.

“He has found it tough after a change of machinery at the start of the season, but the results we suffered at home were not down to him.

“We just feel for his long-term future it’s the right time for him to take one step back to go two steps forward, and we still expect to have him involved with the team in the weeks to come.

“Connor will make his debut on Monday - he does have that bit more experience at senior level, and he’s a local lad after starting with us in our MDL title-winning team.

“We welcome him into the team and I’m sure our supporters will give him plenty of backing, both at Peterborough and then when we return home against Sheffield later this month.”

Elsewhere in the side, Thomas Jorgensen is due to race for Scunthorpe this weekend having reported no ill effects from his crash at Ipswich on Thursday.

Lewis Bridger will still be missing on Monday as any illness carries a mandatory period of absence, and the Stars will once again operate rider-replacement at the East of England Arena.



