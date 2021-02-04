REVEALED! King's Lynn Stars 2021 Premiership fixtures

Published: 9:52 AM February 4, 2021

Kings Lynn will race on the opening night of the new Premiership season.

The Minors and Brady stars will make the long trip to Manchester to face Belle Vue in a mouthwatering contest on Monday, May 3.

And the opening night at the Adrian Flux Arena will be Thursday, May 6 when Wolverhampton are the visitors.

Lynn will race 10 home meetings and 10 away with the six Premiership clubs battling for a place in the top four and the play-offs.

Stars boss Peter Schroeck said: “It’s great to see plans pressing ahead for the new season and we could hardly have wished for a tougher start by going to Belle Vue. Thanks for that!

“It’s important for us to make a good start to the season, particularly at home when we face Wolverhampton who will once again be very competitive and hard to beat.

“We are excited about announcements coming up in terms of rider signings and we are relishing the prospect of sunny summer nights with some great speedway.”

British Speedway Promoters Ltd Board member Chris Louis is excited by the plans.

He said: “When you see a fixture list then it starts to become real. We are delighted to be working closely with Eurosport at the start of an exciting new era for the sport in this country.

“The reaction to the rising star scheme has been extremely positive and the way the Premiership is shaping up it promises to be extremely competitive.”

The British Final has been inked in for Monday, August 16 at Belle Vue.

MAY

3 (Monday): Belle Vue (a)

6 (Thurs): Wolverhampton (h)

13 (Thurs): Ipswich (a)

17 (Mon): Ipswich (h)

JUNE

3 (Thurs): Peterborough (h)

7 (Mon): Peterborough (a)

10 (Thurs): Sheffield (a)

17 (Thurs): Sheffield (h)

21 (Mon): Wolverhampton (a)

24 (Thurs): Belle Vue (h)

28 (Mon): Belle Vue (a)

JULY

1 (Thurs): Ipswich (h)

22 (Thurs): Peterborough (h)

AUGUST

2 (Mon): Sheffield (h)

9 (Mon): Wolverhampton (a)

19 (Thurs): Sheffield (a)

26 (Thurs): Wolverhampton (h)

30 (Mon): Peterborough (a)

SEPTEMBER

2 (Thurs): Ipswich (a)

9 (Thurs): Belle Vue (h)

