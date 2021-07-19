King's Lynn Stars announce new team manager

Published: 6:00 AM July 19, 2021

King's Lynn Stars have appointed Alex Brady as their new team manager.

Brady, 30, is a successful businessman with Minors and Brady Estate Agents who took on the team sponsorship with the Stars last year.

It’s his first opportunity to venture into speedway management and will be in the hot seat for Thursday’s visit of Belle Vue to the Adrian Flux Arena.

He said: “I’ve been watching speedway since I was five and I’ve been going to King’s Lynn ever since, it’s always been a huge part of my life.

“I spent 2018 and 2019 travelling around Europe enjoying the Grand Prix scene and this is a dream come true for me now to be on the other side of the fence.

“I love a challenge and this is certainly one. I’m so looking forward to getting involved with the riders, I know some of them really well anyway and I was at Sheffield in the pits with them on Thursday with the help of our old boss Rob Lyon.

“I never expected to get this opportunity but I’m really excited by it. I regard myself as a winner and I want to try and put some belief back into the side.

“We were an engine failure away from the away win at Sheffield and that shows what the boys can do.

“It’s all about confidence and self belief from here and I’m looking forward to Thursday against Belle Vue which we all know will be tough.”

King’s Lynn co-promoter Dale Allitt said: “We’re delighted to hand this opportunity to Alex.

“Once Keith Chapman had made his decision to make a change we had to think very carefully about the next appointment at this difficult stage of the season.

“Alex brings with him passion, enthusiasm and some wonderful professionalism which we are confident will help bring this team closer together, as shown at Sheffield on Thursday when he was mentored by Rob Lyon.

“We welcome him into the managerial role and wish him every success.”