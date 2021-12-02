King's Lynn Stars reveal their new signings

King's Lynn have pulled off four new signings to revamp their team for the 2022 Premiership.

Spectacular Dane Peter Kildemand has agreed to return to British racing and he’s joined by Australian ace Josh Pickering, plus British duo Richie Worrall and Jack Thomas.

They will link up with Richard Lawson, Thomas Jorgensen and Lewi Kerr as the Minors and Brady Stars look to bounce back from a miserable 2021 when they finished bottom.

Boss Alex Brady is predicting an exciting season for the club after talking to "many riders" before settling on his seven.

He said: “Overall I'm really, really pleased with how we have built the 2022 side.

“We've not gone for an 'out and out number one' like Ipswich have with Jason Doyle, but we've followed the strength in depth approach with almost five or six number fives and our three starting heat leaders all have potential to improve their average.

“In fact, had Richard Lawson not had his unfortunate accident at the back end of last season and continued in the same vein he had all year, he would've finished with an average in excess of eight points.

“The strength in depth approach is something, which leaves us with a strong reserve all season long, meaning that if a member of our top five is having an off night, we have suitable replacements, something we did not have the luxury of in 2021.

“I'm aware there will be mixed feelings in some quarters but as a 1-7 team, management team and a club in general, we're all really pleased with how we are set to line up.

“I think the Premiership in 2022 think will be one of the most competitive seasons for years - I can't wait to get started!”

Connor Mountain, last season's Rising Star in the Lynn side, has joined Sheffield and Erik Riss has completed a move to rivals Ipswich.

King's Lynn line-up (In averages order): Josh Pickering 7.38, Richard Lawson 7.19, Peter Kildemand 7.10, Thomas Jorgensen 5.89, Lewi Kerr 5.55, Richie Worrall 5.38, Jack Thomas (Rising Star).