King's Lynn Stars 2022 fixtures released

Lewis Kerr's testimonial meeting kicks off the 2022 action at the Adrian Flux Arena - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Stars fixtures for the 2022 season have been announced.

The Stars begin with Lewis Kerr's testimonial meeting on March 20, with a trip to Ipswich for the League Cup 11 days later.

The first Premiership meeting of the year is on Monday, May 2, when the Stars head to Wolverhampton - three days later the reverse fixture will see the first league action of 2022 at the Adrian Flux Arena.

FIXTURES

March

Sunday 20: Lewis Kerr Testimonial (h)

Thursday 31: Ipswich (League Cup, away)





April

Thursday 7: Ipswich (League Cup, h)

Monday 18: Peterborough (League Cup, a)

Thursday 21: Peterborough (League Cup, h)





May

Monday 2: Wolverhampton (Premiership, a)

Thursday 5: Wolverhampton (Premiership, h)

Thursday 12: Sheffield (Premiership, a)

Monday 16: Belle Vue (Premiership, a)

Thursday 19: Belle Vue (Premiership, h)

Monday 30: Peterborough (Premiership, h)





June

Thursday 2: Ipswich (Premiership, a)

Thursday 9: Ipswich (Premiership, h)

Thursday 23: Sheffield (Premiership, h)





July

Monday 4: Peterborough (Premiership, a)

Thursday 7: Premiership Pairs (h)

Monday 11: Belle Vue (Premiership, a)

Thursday 14: Wolverhampton (Premiership, h)

Monday 25: Wolverhampton (Premiership, a)





August

Thursday 4: Ipswich (Premiership, h)

Thursday 11: Ipswich (Premiership, a)

Monday 22: Belle Vue (Premiership, h)

Thursday 25: Peterborough (Premiership, a)





September

Thursday 1: Peterborough (Premiership, h)

Thursday 8: Sheffield (Premiership, h)

Thursday 15: Sheffield (Premiership, a)





Note: Fixtures subject to change