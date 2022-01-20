News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
King's Lynn Stars 2022 fixtures released

Chris Lakey

Published: 9:31 AM January 20, 2022
King's Lynn Stars rider Lewis Kerr missed the meeting at Peterborough

Lewis Kerr's testimonial meeting kicks off the 2022 action at the Adrian Flux Arena - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Stars fixtures for the 2022 season have been announced.

The Stars begin with Lewis Kerr's testimonial meeting on March 20, with a trip to Ipswich for the League Cup 11 days later.

The first Premiership meeting of the year is on Monday, May 2, when the Stars head to Wolverhampton - three days later the reverse fixture will see the first league action of 2022 at the Adrian Flux Arena.

FIXTURES

March 

Sunday 20: Lewis Kerr Testimonial (h) 

Thursday 31: Ipswich (League Cup, away) 


April 

Thursday 7: Ipswich (League Cup, h) 

Monday 18: Peterborough (League Cup, a) 

Thursday 21: Peterborough (League Cup, h) 


May 

Monday 2: Wolverhampton (Premiership, a) 

Thursday 5: Wolverhampton (Premiership, h) 

Thursday 12: Sheffield (Premiership, a) 

Monday 16: Belle Vue (Premiership, a) 

Thursday 19: Belle Vue (Premiership, h) 

Monday 30: Peterborough (Premiership, h) 


June 

Thursday 2: Ipswich (Premiership, a) 

Thursday 9: Ipswich (Premiership, h) 

Thursday 23: Sheffield (Premiership, h) 


July 

Monday 4: Peterborough (Premiership, a) 

Thursday 7: Premiership Pairs (h) 

Monday 11: Belle Vue (Premiership, a) 

Thursday 14: Wolverhampton (Premiership, h) 

Monday 25: Wolverhampton (Premiership, a) 


August 

Thursday 4: Ipswich (Premiership, h) 

Thursday 11: Ipswich (Premiership, a) 

Monday 22: Belle Vue (Premiership, h) 

Thursday 25: Peterborough (Premiership, a) 


September 

Thursday 1: Peterborough (Premiership, h) 

Thursday 8: Sheffield (Premiership, h) 

Thursday 15: Sheffield (Premiership, a) 


Note: Fixtures subject to change 

Speedway
King's Lynn News

