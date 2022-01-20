King's Lynn Stars 2022 fixtures released
- Credit: Ian Burt
King's Lynn Stars fixtures for the 2022 season have been announced.
The Stars begin with Lewis Kerr's testimonial meeting on March 20, with a trip to Ipswich for the League Cup 11 days later.
The first Premiership meeting of the year is on Monday, May 2, when the Stars head to Wolverhampton - three days later the reverse fixture will see the first league action of 2022 at the Adrian Flux Arena.
FIXTURES
March
Sunday 20: Lewis Kerr Testimonial (h)
Thursday 31: Ipswich (League Cup, away)
Most Read
- 1 Doctors baffled by teenager's horrific long Covid symptoms
- 2 Norfolk man amongst UK's 12 most wanted
- 3 'Once in a lifetime catch' - man lands monster fish in Norfolk
- 4 Council leader arrested after suspected drink driving on Christmas Day
- 5 Music-loving dad whose ashes were fired into festival crowd took own life
- 6 Revealed: Travelodge behind multi-million pound hotel development
- 7 Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in the UK
- 8 Man threatened to petrol bomb ex-partner's home
- 9 Man who survived motorcycle crash died from Covid, inquest told
- 10 Hot tub wrecked after car smashes through garden wall from Wilkos car park
April
Thursday 7: Ipswich (League Cup, h)
Monday 18: Peterborough (League Cup, a)
Thursday 21: Peterborough (League Cup, h)
May
Monday 2: Wolverhampton (Premiership, a)
Thursday 5: Wolverhampton (Premiership, h)
Thursday 12: Sheffield (Premiership, a)
Monday 16: Belle Vue (Premiership, a)
Thursday 19: Belle Vue (Premiership, h)
Monday 30: Peterborough (Premiership, h)
June
Thursday 2: Ipswich (Premiership, a)
Thursday 9: Ipswich (Premiership, h)
Thursday 23: Sheffield (Premiership, h)
July
Monday 4: Peterborough (Premiership, a)
Thursday 7: Premiership Pairs (h)
Monday 11: Belle Vue (Premiership, a)
Thursday 14: Wolverhampton (Premiership, h)
Monday 25: Wolverhampton (Premiership, a)
August
Thursday 4: Ipswich (Premiership, h)
Thursday 11: Ipswich (Premiership, a)
Monday 22: Belle Vue (Premiership, h)
Thursday 25: Peterborough (Premiership, a)
September
Thursday 1: Peterborough (Premiership, h)
Thursday 8: Sheffield (Premiership, h)
Thursday 15: Sheffield (Premiership, a)
Note: Fixtures subject to change