Linnets unveil new signing

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 3:15 PM January 20, 2022
Harry Phipps has joined King's Lynn Town on loan from of Dagenham & Redbridge

King’s Lynn have signed Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Harry Phipps until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old joins on a loan deal and is the fourth signing of the Tommy Widdrington era.

"I am delighted to be joining the club and have only one aim," he told the club's official web site. "That is, to help them win enough matches through the rest of the season, with the conclusion that the Linnets remain in the National League.”

Phipps began his career in Gillingham's academy before joining Margate in the 2016/17 season. Six months later he signed for Maidstone where he made 10 appearances before he joined Dagenham & Redbridge in August 2018.

Phipps has made four appearances this season, including the first half of a 2-1 win against the Linnets at The Walks in September. He has made a total of 31 appearances for the Daggers in the National League.

Phipps will be available for Friday's night's game at Southend, subject to league approval.


