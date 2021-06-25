Linnets sign ex-Posh striker

Published: 4:00 PM June 25, 2021

Ian Culverhouse has added to his attacking options for the new season.

Former Peterborough player Junior Morias will move to The Walks on a one-year deal after leaving Scottish side St Mirren.

A handful of other newcomers are likely to be going through the revolving door at The Walks over the next week or so, with the Lynn boss hoping to have his squad in place for the return to training next month.

Culverhouse said he jumped at the chance to sign Morias – who had a loan spell with Lynn’s National League rivals Boreham Wood earlier this season

“A real experienced player at a lot higher level than we have been at and used to this level as well, so when he became available and showed an interest that he was keen to come I jumped at it because I know what he is all about,” said Culverhouse. “He just needs to play consistently and we will give him that opportunity but he will give us some real attacking strength up there.”

Morias, 25, began his career in the youth team at Fulham, but turned pro at Wycombe in 2012, joining Boreham Wood in October 2014. He also played for Whitehawk and St Albans City before joining Peterborough in January 2017, scoring 10 goals in 45 games before moving on to Northampton and St Mirren. He was on loan to National League Boreham Wood in the second half of last season, scoring once in 11 starts.