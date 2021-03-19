Linnets complete signing of new striker
- Credit: Chris Lakey
King’s Lynn Town have completed the signing of striker Jordan Davies.
The 25-year-old has joined from AFC Telford United for the remainder of the season
Davies joined Telford last September, starting three games before their season was ended by the pandemic,.
A prolific scorer for Prestatyn Town, where he scored more than 70 goals in three seasons in the Cymru Premier, the national football league of Wales, Davies has also played for Nantwich and Market Drayton Town and has Welsh futsal international honours in recent seasons playing in the World Cup and Euros, scoring in both competitions.
Lynn will be without striker Kairo Mitchell for two games after this weekend - he is on World Cup qualifying duty with Grenada.
Davies is available for Saturday's game at Torquay.
