Linnets sign Millwall winger on loan

Published: 3:00 PM October 26, 2021 Updated: 3:03 PM October 26, 2021

Jayden Davis has signed for King's Lynn Town on loan from Millwall - Credit: Millwall FC

King’s Lynn Town have signed another player on loan.

Jayden Davis, 19, has joined the Linnets from Millwall on a one-month deal and will go straight into the squad for Tuesday's National League game at home to Boreham Wood.

“Buzzing to be here, extremely grateful for the opportunity," said Davis. "I want to help the team as much as I can and push the team up the league.”

The winger's arrival is timely given the current injury list at the club, although both striker Junior Morias and defender Daniel Bowry are close to returning to action. Another central defender, Pierce Bird is reportedly still a few weeks away from a return.



