New signing: Lynn strike Gold

Published: 2:00 PM July 5, 2021 Updated: 2:17 PM July 5, 2021

New King's Lynn Town signing Gold Omotayo during his time with Bury in League Two - Credit: Matthew Lofthouse/Focus Images Ltd

King's Lynn Town have struck Gold with their latest signing.

Striker Gold Omotayo completes another part of Ian Culverhouse's jigsaw at The Walks ahead of the new National League season.

“I am thrilled and delighted to have signed for the club and look forward to the season ahead," said Omotayo. "For me personally this is a fresh start and a big challenge and, with the security of a two-year deal, it is one I am looking forward too greatly.

"I had no doubts once I had spoken with the manager that this is the right club to come and play my football at. My aim is to bring some physicality to the team as well as experience of the National League. I know that given a run of games in the side it will sharpen me up and the goals will follow. I’m looking forward to joining up with my new teammates and to be playing in front of the supporters very soon.”

The 27-year-old was most recently with Wrexham - he scored twice in the Welsh side's 5-3 home win over the Linnets in May. He also played for FC Halifax and National League North side Gloucester City last season before joining Wrexham on a non-contract basis in April. He had a season in League Two with Bury, having signed for them in the summer of 2018.

Lynn's director of football Rob Back said: "It’s taken a few weeks to get this one over the line, but we are really pleased Gold has decided to join us. He has good experience at this level and above and will be a great addition to the squad.”

Omotayo - born in Switzerland - looks set to partner Junior Morias up front, as Culverhouse sticks with the tried and trusted 'big-man, little man' combination that worked so well with Michael Gash and Adam Marriott.

Marriott departed for Eastleigh in April while Gash made an emotional exit at the end of the season, unable to commit to the Linnets' new full-time model.