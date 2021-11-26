News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Linnets sign former Colchester striker

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 8:45 AM November 26, 2021
Ken Charles has joined King's Lynn Town 

Ken Charles has joined King's Lynn Town - Credit: Peter Short

King’s Lynn Town have added some much-needed firepower with the signing of former Colchester United striker Ken Charles.

Charles has signed a deal until June 2023 and will be a welcome addition to a squad which lost striker Junior Morias to Dagenham two weeks ago.

The 21-year-old began his career at non league Erith Town before signing for Colchester United in 2018 , initially joining up with the clubs U23s. He was released by the Us at the end of 2018/19 season, and went on to join Enfield Town, where he made 40 appearances in the 2019/20, scoring 13 times.

He had a short stint at Braintree Town in the 2020/21 season, making three appearances and scoring three times.

Charles started the current season at Isthmian League Cheshunt, scoring 13 goals before picking up a shoulder injury.



King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Reef in Sheringham

Video

First look inside north Norfolk's new £12.7m leisure centre

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Police outside the house on Thoresby Avenue, King's Lynn, where a woman's body was found on Tuesday

Woman found dead at home described as 'calm' and friendly

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Grit spreader in North Walsham.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Cold snap could see Norfolk grit lorries out for first time this winter

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Police, ambulance and the fire service rushed to a four-car crash on the A146 on Friday afternoon.

A47 closed near Necton after several crashes

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon