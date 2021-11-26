Linnets sign former Colchester striker

King’s Lynn Town have added some much-needed firepower with the signing of former Colchester United striker Ken Charles.

Charles has signed a deal until June 2023 and will be a welcome addition to a squad which lost striker Junior Morias to Dagenham two weeks ago.

The 21-year-old began his career at non league Erith Town before signing for Colchester United in 2018 , initially joining up with the clubs U23s. He was released by the Us at the end of 2018/19 season, and went on to join Enfield Town, where he made 40 appearances in the 2019/20, scoring 13 times.

He had a short stint at Braintree Town in the 2020/21 season, making three appearances and scoring three times.

Charles started the current season at Isthmian League Cheshunt, scoring 13 goals before picking up a shoulder injury.







