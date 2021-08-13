INCOMING: New loan signing for King's Lynn

Published: 6:06 PM August 13, 2021

Ian Culverhouse has added a new signing to his King's Lynn Town squad - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town have signed central midfielder Joe Rowley on loan from Chesterfield.

The 22-year-old's deal is until January 4.

Rowley came through the ranks at Chesterfield and has played 88 times over a four-year period - 63 of those appearances coming in the National League, adding valuable experience to Ian Culverhouse's squad.

Lynn's director of football Rob Back said: “We are pleased to welcome Joe to the football club and would like to thank James Rowe and Chesterfield for their assistance with the move.

"Joe is a player we’ve kept an eye on and is an exciting player who will offer good competition in the midfield area and has good experience at the National League level. He is a player we are looking forward to working with.”