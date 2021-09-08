News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Linnets sign Bristol Rovers midfielder

Chris Lakey

Published: 3:57 PM September 8, 2021   
Bristol Rovers' Zain Walker (left) battles for the ball with Sunderland's Aiden McGeady (centre) and

Zain Walker, left, in action for Bristol Rovers against Sunderland in League One last season - Credit: PA

King’s Lynn Town have added to their numbers with the signing of a League Two midfielder.

Zain Walker has moved to The Walks, from Bristol Rovers, on a month's loan.

Walker is described as an attacking player who likes to take defenders on, typically on the left wing and coming in on his right foot. But he can play either side or centrally.

Walker made his Bristol Rovers at the age of 16 as a sub in a Leasing.Com Trophy match against Exeter in 2018. He also starred in the 2019/20 FA Youth Cup, scoring against Southampton. 

He started four games and was sub in seven others as Rovers - managed by Joey Barton - were relegated from League One last season.

Subject to approval from the league, he will be available for selection for the home game against Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday.

