King's Lynn signing Bolton Wanderers defender

Published: 11:10 AM March 5, 2021

King's Lynn Town signing Jak Hickman, right, in action for Bolton Wanderers against Shrewsbury - Credit: PA

King's Lynn Town have announced the loan signing of Bolton Wanderers defender Jak Hickman

The 22-year-old joins with the Linnets in the middle of a furloughing exercise as they try to cut costs to enable them to complete the National League season

Hickman started his career in Coventry's youth system and had loan spells at Mickleover Sports, Ashton United, Hereford, Redditch United and Bromsgrove Sporting before joining Bolton last August, on an initial one-year deal.

His first goal for Bolton came in November in a 3–2 win against Newcastle United U21 in the EFL Trophy.

Linnets' director of football, Rob Back said: “The club wishes to place on record its thanks to Bolton Wanderers Football Club and Jak’s agent, Max Hassell, in getting the paperwork completed so quickly for the player to come to King’s Lynn Town Football Club.”