Second striker joins King's Lynn Town ranks

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 8:05 PM July 15, 2022
The Walks, King's Lynn Town

King's Lynn Town have announced a second signing - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

King’s Lynn Town have signed their second striker in the space of 24 hours.

Ben Stephens joins Jordan Ponticelli in manager Tommy Widdrington's squad.

Stephens has moved to Lynn from Barwell of the Southern League Premier Central, where he made 33 appearances last season, 24 goals and finishing as the league's top scorer.

“Ben had the confidence to come and show us what he has to offer," said Widdrington. "Following those couple of weeks that we have managed to see him, we are delighted he’s taken up the offer of a contract.

“Ben is a forward with a good pedigree and an excellent recent goals record. I hope everyone will join me in welcoming him to The Walks.”

Stephens has also had spells with Macclesfield Town and Kettering.


