Breaking
Linnets announce retained list
Published: 3:02 PM June 4, 2021
- Credit: Ian Burt
King's Lynn Town have published their retained list for the 2021-22 National League season.
The following players are under contract:
Ross Barrows
Alex Brown
Kyle Callan-McFadden
Sonny Carey
Michael Clunan
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk cottage up for sale - but you can't move in
- 2 Van spotted on A47 with 'sickening' image of tied-up woman
- 3 Helicopter in near-miss with four RAF F-35s over Norfolk
- 4 Former Arsenal goalkeeper and Norfolk estate manager dies
- 5 Drone footage of seven-hour fire which caused 'extensive damage' to shop
- 6 Woman tells of pink hairspray attack on 'vile' image on pick-up
- 7 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Norfolk
- 8 Sisters jailed for 'mean offences' against vulnerable victims
- 9 Fire crews battling shop blaze in Great Yarmouth
- 10 New flight route from Norwich to Barbados for £431 revealed
Tyler Denton
Tai Fleming
Cameron King
Rory McAuley
Chris Smith
Dayle Southwell
Paul Jones
Exercised option:
Michael Gyasi
Offered new terms:
Aaron Jones
Jordan Richards
Released:
Alex Kiwomya
Sam Kelly
Ryan Jarvis
The club who like to thank those who have been released for their efforts whilst with the club and wish them well with their new clubs.
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus