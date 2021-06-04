News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Linnets announce retained list

Chris Lakey

Published: 3:02 PM June 4, 2021   
Alex Kiwomya in possession. Picture: Ian Burt

Alex Kiwomya has been released by King's Lynn Town - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town have published their retained list for the 2021-22 National League season.

The following players are under contract:

Ross Barrows

Alex Brown

Kyle Callan-McFadden

Sonny Carey

Michael Clunan

Tyler Denton

Tai Fleming

Cameron King

Rory McAuley

Chris Smith

Dayle Southwell

Paul Jones

Exercised option:

Michael Gyasi

Offered new terms:

Aaron Jones

Jordan Richards

Released:

Alex Kiwomya

Sam Kelly

Ryan Jarvis

The club who like to thank those who have been released for their efforts whilst with the club and wish them well with their new clubs.




King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

