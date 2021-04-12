News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
King's Lynn Town receive cash boost from trust

Mark Armstrong

Published: 3:26 PM April 12, 2021   
King's Lynn Town have received a further cash boost from the Blue and Gold Supporters Trust to improve facilities at The Walks.

The Linnets have received a cheque for £3,635.08 to ensure The Walks is in accordance with ground grading requirements. The monies were made available to the club from donations made to the trust's Ground Development Fund (GDF).

This is the second occasion that the trust have assisted the club via the GDF scheme following the donation of £4,200 which helped the football club with the purchase of new turnstiles following its promotion to the National League North from the Southern Central Division nearly two years ago. 

The latest monies donated have assisted the Linnets with the purchase of a First Aid Unit, which has been installed at the Hospital End of the stadium, close to the entrance to the club room. 

A club statement said: "The club wishes to place on record their sincere thanks the Blue and Gold trust for both of their contributions of assistance and to all of those who donated towards the Ground Development Fund initiative."

