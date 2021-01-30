King's Lynn Town v Wrexham - all you need to know

Published: 6:30 AM January 30, 2021

King’s Lynn Town v Wrexham

Kick-off 3pm

The Walks





Rory McAuley - available after suspension - Credit: Ian Burt

Lynn team news

New signing Tyler Denton could make his full debut at left back – he came on as a sub in the defeat at Dagenham a week ago. Central defender Rory McAuley is available after suspension. Flying winger Alex Kiwomya picked up a hamstring injury at Dagenham and is a doubt. Left back Alex Brown and midfielder Sam Kelly appear to be out of favour, while club captain Michael Clunan has been on the bench of late.

Linnets form

L-D-D-W-L

Position

19th

Three games unbeaten and a half-time lead at Dagenham last week, and it all looked like a corner was being turned – then Lynn spoiled it by conceding three in the final 20 minutes to bring that run to an end. However, performances have definitely been better, the defence more resolute.

King's Lynn Town suffered late disappointment at Dagenham & Redbridge a week ago - Credit: Dagenham & Redbridge FC

What's changed?

The presence of Michael Gash, no doubt – does so much for the team - and Kyle Callan-McFadden's form and organisational duties in the defence. Plus Alex Kiwomya, whose pace is electric – sadly he is nursing hamstring injury so may miss out.

Wrexham form

W-L-L-D-D

Position

11th

Two goalless draws in a row – and they didn’t have a shot on target against FC Halifax in midweek. Is the much-publicised takeover affecting players?

The Racecourse Ground - home of Wrexham FC - Credit: PA

Visiting manager

Dean Keates

Playing career included Walsall, Hull, Kidderminster, Lincoln, Peterborough, Wycombe and Wrexham. Took over as manager in October 2016 after the departure of former Lynn boss Gary Mills. Left for Walsall near the end of the 2017-18 season but returned to Wrexham in October 2019.

Any other business

This is the first ever meeting between the two clubs. Wrexham are currently on the throes of a takeover by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. “This is the third-oldest club on the planet and we don't see why it can't have a global appeal. We want Wrexham to be a global force,” said Reynolds. They are currently making a documentary series on the club.

How to watch the game

The match will be streamed live




