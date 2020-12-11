Returning fans can play their part as Linnets face leaders Torquay

Published: 1:30 PM December 11, 2020

King's Lynn Town captain Michael Clunan is hoping for a boost from the crowd - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town need all the help they can get - and the cavalry might just arrive in perfect time on Saturday.

The Linnets open their turnstiles for the first time this season with up to 1,400 fans allowed into The Walks for the game against National League leaders Torquay.

Whether it will make a difference no one knows, but skipper Michael Clunan is hoping the subliminal messages from the terraces will give the team the lift they need.

No one is surprised that consistency isn't coming easily: this a monumental step up for Lynn. Being without their fans to help them along the way certainly hasn't helped.

"We're at The Walks. We've got fans back at The Walks. That might give us an extra lift," Clunan told the club's official web site.

"It's something we've been waiting for. It gives you that extra 10pc and we felt it last year. It carried us over the line last year and got us promoted and the year before that.

"Hopefully with the 1,400 or whatever it is at The Walks will give us that extra little boost."

Rory McAuley - missed the midweek trip to Hartlepool - Credit: Ian Burt

Kyle Callan-McFadden was fit enough to start the midweek defeat at Hartlepool, but Rory McAuley and Aaron Jones remain doubts for Ian Culverhouse's side, who have dropped to 18th in the table.

Standing in Lynn's way are a side sweeping all before them, with 10 wins and one one defeat in 12 games.

If there is any extra incentive foe the Linnets it will be claiming a very large scalp.

"Obviously it's going to be a tough game for us but every game is winnable.," added Clunan.

Spearheading the Gulls' assault is Norwich-born former Dereham Town striker Danny Wright, who has scored seven goals this season including the winner against Maidenhead in midweek.

Manager Gary Johnson said: “I’ve got to give credit to Danny Wright, he’s been on the treatment table the last couple of days. We didn’t think he’d be available, but he wanted to play, and had a pain killing pill.

"There’s some people that went beyond the call of duty today, and that’s why we have to change a couple.

"Hopefully they’ll be ready for the weekend."



