Linnets return against promotion-chasers

Chris Lakey

Published: 4:00 PM October 25, 2021   
Ian Culverhouse has a word in Gold Omotayo's ear - Credit: Ian Burt

Ian Culverhouse is in need of some help from Lady Luck - Credit: Ian Burt

Ian Culverhouse will be hoping for some good news on the injury front ahead of King’s Lynn Town’s return to The Walks on Tuesday night (7.45pm). 

The Linnets face promotion-chasing Boreham Wood - a game between two sides who were beaten at the weekend. The visitors went down 2-1 at Chesterfield and slipped a place to third, while Lynn lost 2-0 at Torquay and dropped to 20th, one place out of the drop zone. 

Culverhouse was able to name only two subs on his bench. Tyler Denton returned after recovering from a hamstring injury, but the Lynn boss was without central defenders Dan Bowry and Pierce Bird, strikers Junior Morias and Joe Taylor and midfielder Josh Barrett. 

Boreham Wood will be without Will Evans, who was sent off for two yellows at the weekend - much to the annoyance of his manager, Luke Garrard. 

He said: "He is a 29-year-old adult, I just think it is silly, I am just so disappointed in the manner in which he gets himself sent off.” 

