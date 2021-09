Published: 12:18 AM September 18, 2021

Joe Gascoigne has joined Wisbech from King's Lynn Town on loan - Credit: Ian Burt

Two young King's Lynn Town players have joined neighbours Wisbech Town on loan.

Midfielder Joe Gascoigne - who has just signed his first professional deal - and forward Florian Tsagium have joined the Northern Premier League Midland Division strugglers until January.

Tsagium had been on loan at St Neots Town since August.