Lynn owner angered by abusive social media post

King’s Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve has called for the FA to take action over a social media post of Wrexham fans singing about him.

Not surprised that the tweet was deleted luckily I saved it to expose the kind of songs sang on #wrexhamfc official coaches. I hope that Wrexham issue another statement condemning this behaviour https://t.co/lxPQvuetVq pic.twitter.com/7Mio5KRyUq — Stephen Cleeve (@StephenCleeve) November 16, 2021

“This is (Hollywood) actor) Ryan Reynold’s Wrexham - the song they sing is “Steve Cleeve only has one eye” on Wrexham’s official coaches where drinking is allowed,” Cleeve wrote on this Twitter account. “The FA are taking no action. This kind of abuse needs to stop now.”

The post – from an in the name of nocontextred – has now been deleted, as has the account.

“Not surprised that the tweet was deleted,” posted Cleeve. “Luckily I saved it to expose the kind of songs sang on #wrexhamfc official coaches. I hope that Wrexham issue another statement condemning this behaviour.”

There is little love lost between Wrexham fans and Cleeve, who attempted to buy the Welsh club a decade ago.

Wrexham were 6-2 winners at King’s Lynn Town on Saturday and Cleeve was the subject of a number of chants before and during the game.