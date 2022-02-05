Linnets set to unveil new players

Tommy Widdrington is expected to add to his squad before the game against Weymouth - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town will unveil much-needed reinforcements today as they begin a gruelling seven-game campaign in February which will make or break their season.

It is understood that manager Tommy Widdrington has signed up to three new players. It is not clear if any of them is eligible to face Weymouth.

Widdrington has been hunting high and low for a new striker, but on the eve of a crucial match was keen to play his cards close to his chest over player identities.

“We should have one or two others that you might not know about yet coming in,” said Widdrington at yesterday's pre-match press conference. “But that is something that we have been working on.”

The Lynn boss says he has been backed by owner Stephen Cleeve in every attempt to sign reinforcements.

“Fans have every right to want that number nine to be that Alan Shearer type of striker who is going to score you 30 goals, but you have to pay for that,” he said.

“Don’t get me wrong, the chairman has not yet turned me down on anything I have asked him do to improve our situation, either behind the scenes on a training basis or to add to the squad on a personnel basis and him more than anybody will be pushing to help the squad if we can.

“Do I want a 30-goal-a-season striker? Yes, of course I do, everybody does. You go and find me one and I’ll sign him. He has to want to come here first and foremost.

“We have identified a hell of a lot of strikers and I have put lots of names to lots of people who could facilitate that to happen.

“I don’t think I have missed anybody I have had designs on bringing to the club. I still have irons in fires that I genuinely believe are still on orange and not turned to black yet, so they are live, let’s say, but sometimes circumstances means you have to wait a little bit longer than you want.”

While Lynn have stuck rigidly to their full-time policy, Widdrington admitted he would be prepared to put that to one side.

“If needs must,” he said. “At the end of the day as a manger you have to manage – manage the situation, manage the budget, manage players as individuals, players as a group, the squad in general.”

Lynn face Weymouth with what Widdrington believes is his strongest selection pool since he arrived in December.

“I am going to have more than 10 people disappointed tomorrow they are not in the starting XI and five or six disappointed because they are not on the bench.

“I have 21 or 22 to pick from tomorrow and that is the first time I felt we have had the strongest squad we possibly can to pick from. So from that point of view we are in a good place, physically, mentally and health-wise.”

Lynn are second from bottom, six points behind today’s visitors but with two games in hand. Wealdstone occupy the last safe spot – and have a 14-point advantage over Lynn. The run of seven league games includes five at The Walks, where Lynn have won just once in 11 attempts. They also face Altrincham (18th), Woking (14th), Bromley (fourth and Maidenhead (19th) - maybe offering some relief after playing a clutch of top-six sides in Widdrington’s first six league games in charge.

“Our season starts now,” he admitted. “We have just under half a season left, we have a hell of a schedule, but we are up for it - the staff, the players, everybody behind the scenes. We want the town to get behind us because this month is massive, so get behind us in these five home games.”

Widdrington will have defender Ross Barrows available after suspension, as well as striker Gold Omotayo, who missed the defeat at Boreham Wood with a shoulder injury. Defender Kyle Callan-McFadden may also be available.