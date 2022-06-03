News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Linnets announce two more friendlies

Chris Lakey

Published: 12:09 PM June 3, 2022
Over 900 fans watched King's Lynn's defeat against Altrincham at The Walks

King's Lynn Town have added to their pre-season schedule - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town have confirmed two more pre-season friendly dates. 

The Linnets will play MK Dons on Saturday, July 16 at The Walks (3pm) and three days later, on Tuesday, July 19, entertain neighbours Peterborough United (7.30pm). These games follow a visit from Norwich City on July 12 (7.30pm).  

Tickets are: adults £17 seating, £15 terrace; concessions/ seniors (65+) £15 and £13; juniors 16 and under £7 and £5. There is also a three games for the price of two deal. 

Lynn are also playing at St Ives, on Saturday July 9 (3pm), away to Thurlow Nunn Premier Division Fakenham Town on July 23 (3pm) and at Cheshunt on Saturday July 30 (3pm).

The club are also hosting a Fans’ Meeting in the Blue & Gold bat at The Walks on Monday, starting at 6.30pm. 


King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

