Linnets announce two more friendlies

King’s Lynn Town have confirmed two more pre-season friendly dates.

The Linnets will play MK Dons on Saturday, July 16 at The Walks (3pm) and three days later, on Tuesday, July 19, entertain neighbours Peterborough United (7.30pm). These games follow a visit from Norwich City on July 12 (7.30pm).

Tickets are: adults £17 seating, £15 terrace; concessions/ seniors (65+) £15 and £13; juniors 16 and under £7 and £5. There is also a three games for the price of two deal.

Lynn are also playing at St Ives, on Saturday July 9 (3pm), away to Thurlow Nunn Premier Division Fakenham Town on July 23 (3pm) and at Cheshunt on Saturday July 30 (3pm).

The club are also hosting a Fans’ Meeting in the Blue & Gold bat at The Walks on Monday, starting at 6.30pm.



