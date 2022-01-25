Leyton Orient swoop for King's Lynn Town ace

Leyton Orient have signed King’s Lynn Town midfielder Ethan Coleman for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at the Breyer Group Stadium after impressing for the Linnets this season.

Coleman, who played 20 times for Lynn this campaign, scoring twice, becomes the latest prospect to move on to a league club following in the footsteps of Simon Power, Sonny Carey and Joe Taylor.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Coleman told the official Leyton Orient website. “It’s a massive club with great history and it’s obviously a step above from what I’ve been playing at.

“I call myself a centre midfielder, in mostly that four or eight position. But I can also play at centre back if needs be. I’m just looking forward to helping the team wherever possible.”

On Coleman joining the O’s, Orient boss Kenny Jackett said: “Ethan joins from King’s Lynn, but came through the Reading academy which is a great academy. He’s a holding midfield player with a great range of passing, and he is coming into compete for a place in our midfield.

“At the age of 21, he’s come through a good academy and played a lot of senior football, which is exciting for us. We think he’s got a good future.”

A Linnets statement added: “The club wish Ethan all the very best for his future career and would like to thank Leyton Orient for their co-operation in closing this deal.”

Coleman won’t be available for the O’s League Two clash at home to Newport on Tuesday evening but could make his debut when the Londoners head to Mansfield this weekend.