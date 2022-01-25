News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Leyton Orient swoop for King's Lynn Town ace

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 9:11 AM January 25, 2022
Ethan Coleman - Credit: Ian Burt

Ethan Coleman has signed for Leyton Orient. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Leyton Orient have signed King’s Lynn Town midfielder Ethan Coleman for an undisclosed fee. 

The 21-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at the Breyer Group Stadium after impressing for the Linnets this season. 

Coleman, who played 20 times for Lynn this campaign, scoring twice, becomes the latest prospect to move on to a league club following in the footsteps of Simon Power, Sonny Carey and Joe Taylor. 

“I’m delighted to be here,” Coleman told the official Leyton Orient website. “It’s a massive club with great history and it’s obviously a step above from what I’ve been playing at. 

“I call myself a centre midfielder, in mostly that four or eight position. But I can also play at centre back if needs be. I’m just looking forward to helping the team wherever possible.” 

On Coleman joining the O’s, Orient boss Kenny Jackett said: “Ethan joins from King’s Lynn, but came through the Reading academy which is a great academy. He’s a holding midfield player with a great range of passing, and he is coming into compete for a place in our midfield. 

“At the age of 21, he’s come through a good academy and played a lot of senior football, which is exciting for us. We think he’s got a good future.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Murder inquiry as teenage woman dies after car crash in Norfolk village
  2. 2 Two recycling centres to be closed - and replaced with new £4m tips
  3. 3 Man in 50s dies after medical incident in field
  1. 4 Man in 30s dead, two arrested on suspicion of murder in Norfolk town
  2. 5 Customers travelling across Norfolk to try pub's 'afternoon sea'
  3. 6 'Heartbroken' pet owner thanks community after missing dog found dead
  4. 7 Road rage incident sees van driver run over by car
  5. 8 Vicar’s astonishing outburst against the Bishop in town's long-running row
  6. 9 Murder probe sends 'shockwaves' through community
  7. 10 Man found dead in sea off Great Yarmouth had made distress call

A Linnets statement added: “The club wish Ethan all the very best for his future career and would like to thank Leyton Orient for their co-operation in closing this deal.” 

Coleman won’t be available for the O’s League Two clash at home to Newport on Tuesday evening but could make his debut when the Londoners head to Mansfield this weekend. 

King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rectory Road in Coltishall

Broadland District Council

'Absolute insanity' - Village' in massive backlash to homes plan

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Aerial view of Norwich Cathedral located in Norwich, Norfolk, UK

The most beautiful places to live in Norfolk - according to estate agents

Angie George

person
Norwich wrestler Zak Bevis, AKA Zak Zodiac, has shed five stone in a bid to rekindle his American dream

Wrestler sheds five stone in one last bid to chase his American dream

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Pubs, clubs and bars could stay open into the early hours during next year's bank holiday weekend to

The Queen

Queen flown by helicopter to Sandringham Estate

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon