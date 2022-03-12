News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Linnets legend Malcolm Lindsay dies

Chris Lakey

Published: 10:54 PM March 12, 2022
Malcolm Lindsay, who scored 321 times for King's Lynn Town, also played for Wisbech Town and is an a

King's Lynn legend Malcolm Lindsay - Credit: YouTube/100 Years of Coconuts

King's Lynn football legend Malcolm Lindsay has died after a battle with cancer. He was 81.

Lindsay - born in Ashington, Northumberland - is the most prolific scorer in the club's history, with 321 goals on 740 appearances.

He started his career with Berwick Rangers then moved to Gateshead before signing for King's Lynn in 1965. He signed for Cambridge for £750. He also played for Wisbech Town and Boston.


King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

