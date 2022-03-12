Linnets legend Malcolm Lindsay dies
Published: 10:54 PM March 12, 2022
King's Lynn football legend Malcolm Lindsay has died after a battle with cancer. He was 81.
Lindsay - born in Ashington, Northumberland - is the most prolific scorer in the club's history, with 321 goals on 740 appearances.
He started his career with Berwick Rangers then moved to Gateshead before signing for King's Lynn in 1965. He signed for Cambridge for £750. He also played for Wisbech Town and Boston.