Linnets legend Malcolm Lindsay dies

King's Lynn football legend Malcolm Lindsay has died after a battle with cancer. He was 81.

Lindsay - born in Ashington, Northumberland - is the most prolific scorer in the club's history, with 321 goals on 740 appearances.

All at the clubs are sending our love and thoughts to Malcolm’s loved ones.



He started his career with Berwick Rangers then moved to Gateshead before signing for King's Lynn in 1965. He signed for Cambridge for £750. He also played for Wisbech Town and Boston.



