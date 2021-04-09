News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

New signing for King's Lynn Town

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 9:15 AM April 9, 2021   
King's Lynn Town ground, The Walks

King's Lynn Town have added to their playing ranks - Credit: Chris Lakey

King's Lynn Town have made another new signing.

Attacking midfielder Alex Babos will be playing for the Linnets until the end of the season. He was most recently at Alfreton Town.

Babos was a youth player at Derby County, and als0o had a loan spell with Real Union in Spain. He has also played for FC United of Manchester and represented Wales at Under 21 level, making his debut in a European Championship game against Liechtenstein.

Babos is expected to be ready to join the team for Saturday's home game against Chesterfield.

King's Lynn Town FC

