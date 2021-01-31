Home schooling not quite working for Linnets

Published: 11:30 AM January 31, 2021

Michael Gash tries to get the better of Wrexham's Mark Carrington

Head of sport Chris Lakey takes a closer look at King’s Lynn Town’s defeat by Wrexham.





One step forward ...

The corner that King’s Lynn Town looked to be turning has again moved on a bit further down the street.

Defeat to the Red Dragons made it two losses in a row after a nice little three-match unbeaten run.

It’s not that major surgery is required, perhaps a few more lessons between the ears – although Ian Culverhouse views on his players’ National League education were quite clear.

“It shouldn’t be a learning curve after 16 games because we should know what this league is like, but we were poor first half,” he said.

It was definitely a game of two halves: Lynn were slow out of the traps, Wrexham – who had fired blanks in midweek – probably couldn’t believe their luck. And they went for the throat.

“We have been quite good here in the last couple of performances and we have stepped up against the opposition, but today a lax start and we can’t do that.”

Masterclass

Christian Dibble, son of former Manchester City keeper Andy – isn’t even Wrexham’s first choice. But he was responsible for ensuring the visitors went away with all three points. He twice saved brilliantly from Michael Gash within 60 second-half seconds - the first from a powerful shot that he tipped over and then from the resulting corner he clawed Gash’s header off the line. Adam Marriott was the other one to be denied, Dibble getting down low to his left to dent the Lynn striker.

“He was outstanding,” said his manager, Dean Keates, rather underplaying the quality of his saves.

Jordan Richards takes one for the team

Vintage stuff

The man who suffered most from Dibble’s heroics was Lynn’s undoubted man of the match, Michael Gash. The 34-year-old was imperious at times, in both halves, but more obviously the second – his hold-up play is always good, but his passing, his energy levels – just everything about him.

“Exceptional,” said Culverhouse. “He really was – he ran the line really, really well and he was a battering ram for us. And unfortunately we weren’t around him to pick up the pieces, but he certainly gave them a lot of problems.

“I thought his all-round game was very, very good today.”

Former Canaries striker Iwan Roberts (not dissimilar in style during his playing days) was at the game, working for BBC Wales. Iwan is a fan of the Lynn striker and was looking forward to seeing him again – the big man didn’t disappoint.

Michael Clunan was back in Lynn's starting line-up

Absent friends

Sonny Carey wasn’t in the squad, Alex Brown has an ankle injury, Alex Kiwomya has a hamstring injury.

“Those two are the bigger. (Kiwomya) is touch and go for Tuesday night (at Chesterfield),” said Culverhouse. “Sonny was rotated around today.”

Assistant manager Paul Bastock was also absent – Covid-related.

Lynn's latest signing, Tyler Denton, made his first start

New boys

Tyler Denton made his full debut at left back: “He was okay,” said Culverhouse. “He is only going to get better and fitter. He hasn’t played a lot of games. The more games he gets for us the better he will be.”

Michael Gyasi made his first appearance since signing from St Ives just before Christmas. Not really long enough to give a verdict but showed a glimpse or two of quality.

King's Lynn Town owner, Stephen Cleeve

Background noise

Linnets owner Stephen Cleeve once tried to buy Wrexham. It didn’t go down well, it seems. Nor did his column for the EDP, when he predicted a home win. “There is no question in my mind that King’s Lynn will win this game, it is written in the stars,” he wrote. Seems one or two members of the Wrexham hierarchy objected to that – which is disappointing. And for those who believe the headline “Victory over 'Hollywood' visitors is written in the stars” actually proved to be an inspiration for Wrexham... well, that’s just not giving credit to the players who won it.





Man of the match

Michael Gash - no question

Adam Marriott in possession

Next up

Lynn travel to Chesterfield for a rearranged game on Tuesday night. The Linnets slipped to 20th in the table, while Chesterfield are 12th. The Spireites drew 2-2 at Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday.



