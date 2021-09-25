Linnets draw blank number four at The Walks

Published: 4:54 PM September 25, 2021

The home jinx struck King’s Lynn Town again as they suffered their fourth consecutive defeat at The Walks.

A first-half goal sealed the issue for the visitors, who played most of the second half with 10 men but still managed to prevent the Linnets breaking down packed lines of turquoise shirts.

It was a hugely frustrating afternoon for Lynn, who were hoping to break their home duck against one of the teams in and around them at the bottom end of the table.

Four minutes in and Ethan Coleman was shown a yellow card for wrapping his arms around an opponent – his fifth of the season so a ban is in the post.

Lynn set up camp around the Wealdstone area, but struggled to get too many meaningful efforts in. Brett McGavin had keeper George Wickens scrambling but his low shot slipped past the post.

The visitors were hard to break down but when McGavin set Michael Clunan free only the keeper’s legs denied the Lynn skipper.

But on 33 minutes Lynn fell to a sucker punch - Joe Rowley lost possession midway through his own half, Charlie Cooper dispossessed him and fired into the bottom left corner from 25 yards.

Coleman saw a goalbound header from Tyler Denton’s corner cleared as Lynn looked for a response, but they trailed at the break.

Striker Malachi Linton replaced Coleman for the second half to give Junior Morias some help.

But it was the visitors who provided the aid when Ira Jackson was shown a straight red three minutes into the half for a high boot that floored Zain Walker.

Wealdstone applied the brakes, wasting time at every opportunity – as you’d expect. Morias thought he’d got the breakthrough with a lovely clipped effort from just inside the area but watched it go inches over.

Denton curled a free-kick straight at the keeper but at the other end Wealdstone sub Stephan Browne was too close for comfort with a long-range effort.

It was pretty much one-way traffic, apart from the odd visiting foray towards the Tennyson Road end. The frustration was that Lynn were huffing and puffing without blowing the house down.

The pressure on the Wealdstone area was incessant but the 10 men deprived Lynn of any space to work many openings.

King’s Lynn: Jones, Barrows (Jones 62), McFadden, Bowry, Denton, Coleman (Linton 46), Clunan, McGavin, Rowley, Walker (Sundire 71), Morias. Subs not used: Fernandez, Gyasi.

Wealdstone: Wickens, Cook, Wishart, Charles, Umerah (Brown 62), Eleftheriou (Buse 80), Jackson, Tavares, Elito (Lewis 62), Barker, Cooper. Subs not used: Fasanmade, Mariglans.

Att: 885