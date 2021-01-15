Linnets turn attention to the FA Trophy

Published: 5:00 PM January 15, 2021

The FA Trophy is on the agenda for King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse - Credit: Ian Burt

Ian Culverhouse will hope there are no more spanners in the works as King’s Lynn Town continue their FA Trophy campaign at AFC Hornchurch.

The fourth round tie comes at the end of a week in which the Linnets boss saw another National League fixture fall by the wayside because of Covid, and the exit of on loan Norwich City winger Simon Power, who is heading to League Two Harrogate Town.

Power put in arguably his best performance in a Lynn shirt in the 1-1 home draw with FC Halifax a week ago. But having seen Jamar Loza depart The Walks before Christmas, he has lost two key players – although that was tempered by the arrival of winger Alex Kiwomya.

King's Lynn Town's new signing Andrew Kiwomya scored on his debut a week ago - Credit: Ian Burt

The new boy scored on his debut last week, but just as the partnership between the two wide men looked to have gelled immediately, it was over.

Lynn has yet to give another new signing, Michael Gyasi, a run-out so Saturday’s game could be the ideal opportunity.

Lynn reached the fourth round stage after a 3-1 win at Alfreton Town, while Hornchurch – who have beaten Wingate & Finchley, Tonbridge Angels and Dulwich Hamlet - are in the unenviable position as an Isthmian League Premier Division side of not being able to play or train, which has left them with a depleted squad.

Mark Stimson, manager of Hornchurch - Credit: TGS Photography

Their manager, Mark Stimson knows an upset win may help him avoid having to make a major squad rebuild.

“As a manager it’s something I've never come across before as I've never been in this situation, and it’s hard because you’re not in control,” Stimson told the Romford Recorder.

“Everything crossed we can get out of this lockdown and they say the league can start again, but then I will have to look at how many players I've got, and how many do I need.

“If we don’t get through to the next round of the Trophy I think there will be at least four to six, if not more, move up to the next level.

“I’ve got 14 players, but I could be sitting here in a month's time with just six players, and then you have to rebuild.

“I’m getting a lot of people texting me about players and I'm saying just give me a bit more time then we’ll talk after that.

“I can only be honest with them and honest with the players. Hopefully they’re all honest with us, which they all have been, and we just look forward to this very good game against Kings Lynn.”

The winners of Saturday's tie will receive £5,250 and the losers £1,500 with the fifth round scheduled for Saturday, February 6.



