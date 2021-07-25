News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

The only way is Essex for Linnets

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 4:30 PM July 25, 2021   
Kyle Callan-McFadden is treated by club physio, Carol Holland. Picture: Ian Burt

Kyle Callan-McFadden has returned to first team action with King's Lynn Town after injury - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town are back in pre-season action on Monday night when they head to Chelmsford City (7.45pm). 

Lynn have had three pre-season games, losing to MK Dons and Norwich City, but then thumping Gorleston 7-0 in a hastily arranged match last week. 

Manager Ian Culverhouse gave his new strikers 90 minutes together and they rewarded him - Gold Omotayo scored four goals and Junior Morias one at Emerald Park. Kyle Callan-McFadden made his first appearance since an injury at the end of last season, but Lynn were without injured defender Dan Bowry and midfielder Ethan Coleman. 

There will be a few familiar faces for Culverhouse: Elliott Ward, a Norwich City centre-half during Culverhouse’s time at Carrow Road, is assistant to manager to Robbie Simpson, while striker Simeon Jackson is back with the Essex aside after a loan spell with Lynn at the end of last season. Another former Canary, Micky Spillane, is Chelmsford’s Academy manager. 

Entry is £10 for adults, £5 for concessions and free for under-12s. 

King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A body has been discovered at Mousehold Heath in Norwich, with a police cordon still in place two days later

Norwich Live | Updated

'Too close to home': Neighbours' shock as body found at Mousehold Heath

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Women's hands apply cream from burns to skin lesions. Sunburn treatment concept

Which? warning to avoid sun cream brand for children

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, Chick Inn Norwich

Chicken restaurant closes 'due to unforeseen circumstances'

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. 

Coronavirus

Hospital confirms two patients have died from Covid

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus