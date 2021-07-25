The only way is Essex for Linnets

Published: 4:30 PM July 25, 2021

Kyle Callan-McFadden has returned to first team action with King's Lynn Town after injury - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town are back in pre-season action on Monday night when they head to Chelmsford City (7.45pm).

Lynn have had three pre-season games, losing to MK Dons and Norwich City, but then thumping Gorleston 7-0 in a hastily arranged match last week.

Manager Ian Culverhouse gave his new strikers 90 minutes together and they rewarded him - Gold Omotayo scored four goals and Junior Morias one at Emerald Park. Kyle Callan-McFadden made his first appearance since an injury at the end of last season, but Lynn were without injured defender Dan Bowry and midfielder Ethan Coleman.

There will be a few familiar faces for Culverhouse: Elliott Ward, a Norwich City centre-half during Culverhouse’s time at Carrow Road, is assistant to manager to Robbie Simpson, while striker Simeon Jackson is back with the Essex aside after a loan spell with Lynn at the end of last season. Another former Canary, Micky Spillane, is Chelmsford’s Academy manager.

Entry is £10 for adults, £5 for concessions and free for under-12s.