King's Lynn Town forced to reduce fan capacity for final home game

Published: 6:12 PM May 26, 2021

King’s Lynn Town have been forced to reduce their supporter capacity for this Saturday’s National League Premier clash against Aldershot due to breaches of coronavirus guidelines.

Fans returned to The Walks on Tuesday evening for the first time in five months to watch their side fight out a 1-1 draw against Solihull Moors.

However, a “small minority” of supporters failed to adhere to the Covid-19 restrictions put in place with little social distancing taking place amongst these fans.

A Safety Advistory Group meeting took place on Wednesday and the decision has been taken to reduce the capacity of the covered terrace to 50 per cent. No official announcement has been made but it is understood that in excess of 1,000 fans will still be able to attend the club’s final home game this weekend.

In an open letter to supporters on the club’s Twitter account they said: “Dear supporters. Last night, it was truly a pleasure to have welcomed you back into the ground after such a long absence. We are so grateful for you turning up and backing the boys with support that is second to none.

You may also want to watch:

“Whilst we applaud and thank the majority of fans, a small minority of fans refused to adhere to the social distance measures put in place. A Safety Advisory Group meeting was held today and after long consideration the capacity for the covered terrace has had its capacity reduced by 50 percent.

“CCTV is also being reviewed and some fans may find themselves refused entry to the ground as a direct consequence.

“The club cannot stipulate enough the importance to follow the Covid-19 guidelines put in place to keep everyone safe.

“We thank you for your understanding and look forward to seeing you on Saturday when we take on Aldershot Town.”