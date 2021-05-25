Linnets welcomes fans back after five months' absence

Published: 7:43 PM May 25, 2021

King’s Lynn Town welcomed back fans for the first time in five months on Tuesday night as they prepared to say goodbye to a troubled season and welcome in the new.

Around 500 fans were at The Walks for the game against Solihull Borough – much less than the 1,600 fans allowed in under restrictions.

“It is a dead rubber so I do understand perhaps a reluctance to come along,” said Linnets' owner Stephen Cleeve. “But we have another game here on Saturday and I would like to think more fans will be here to say a proper thankyou to the players then.

“But it is a great relief to see fans here – they are the lifeblood and soul of any football club so without them it is nothing. Obviously we would like to have more than we have got because I like packed stadiums. Forgetting the finances of it, I just like the atmosphere it creates. We are obviously not going to get a packed stadium because we are only allowed around 1,600. But it is great that they are here and it is great that finally they can walk through and return to what they should have returned to a long time ago, which is a dose of normality and to be able to support their football club.”

Since National League relegation was taken off the table because of the financial implications of the Covid pandemic, Lynn’s game have been ‘dead rubbers’, with many players furloughed and loan players brought in simply to finish the season - factors which may well have prompted some fans to wait until normal service, hopefully, resumes next season..

“I hope they come and support the team, but I get it,” added Cleeve. “It is not an essential football match for us, but equally we have had games in many other leagues where they are not necessarily vital and we have still had reasonable crowds, better than this one, so I would have thought more would have come – but I understand it is maybe not top of everyone’s priority list, I get that.”



