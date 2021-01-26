News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Linnets boss waiting on Kiwomya fitness ahead of Stockport clash

Chris Lakey

Published: 6:00 AM January 26, 2021   
Ian Culverhouse's King's Lynn Town face a tough home game against Stockport

Ian Culverhouse will be hoping Alex Kiwomya is fit for duty as the Linnets host Stockport County on Tuesday night (7pm). 

The paceman has scored twice in his opening three National League appearances for the Linnets, but moments after his opener at Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday he limped off with what looked to be a hamstring problem. 

The Linnets boss will also need to pick his players up after the weekend defeat – a game which they led 2-0 at half-time, only to concede three goals in the final 20 minutes, including one in time added on. 

The setback ended a three-game unbeaten league run for Lynn, but they face another big ask tonight – Stockport, who drew 1-1 at home to Boreham Wood at the weekend, are fourth in the table and have won five of their nine away games. 

However, they are currently managerless, having surprisingly parted company with Jim Gannon last week, a decision the club said was not based on results but “centred around culture”. 

