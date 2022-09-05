King's Lynn Town to come up against former boss in FA Cup

King's Lynn Town will come up against Gary Setchell's Bedford Town in the FA Cup second qualifying round - Credit: Archant

King’s Lynn Town will come up against former boss Gary Setchell after the Linnets were drawn against his Bedford Town side in the FA Cup second qualifying round.

Lynn will entertain the Eagles at The Walks on Saturday, September 17 and come up against one of its former heroes in Setchell, who managed the club for seven years before being sacked in February 2017.

Setchell went on to manage Wisbech Town before taking the reins at Bedford in 2020. Setchell’s side secured their passage into the second qualifying round with a 2-1 win at Kempston on Saturday.

Lynn will be favourites with their opponents playing in the Southern League Premier Division; one level below Tommy Widdrington’s men.

Meanwhile, Sheringham’s reward for dumping Lowestoft Town out of the competition is a trip to Needham Market

The Shannocks caused an upset at Crown Meadow thanks to Jamie Smith's strike after only 28 seconds and they will be the underdogs again when they head to Suffolk later this month.

Needham are in the same league as Bedford, two levels above Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, Sheringham.

Winners of second qualifying round ties will receive £3,375 from this season’s competition prize fund.