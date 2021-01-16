Match Report
FA Trophy
AFC Hornchurch
Nash 52
King's Lynn Town F.C
Mitchell 18
Linnets' FA Trophy hopes come to an end
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
King’s Lynn Town are out of the FA Trophy after being beaten in a penalty shoot-out at AFC Hornchurch.
The fourth round clash had ended 1-1 after 90 minutes, Kairo Mitchell’s first-half goal cancelled out early in the second half by Liam Nash.
It went straight to a penalty shootout – and home keeper Joe Wright donned his Superman cape to keep out spot-kicks by Adam Marriott, Michael Gash and Cameron King and Hornchurch won the shootout 3-0.
Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse made a number of changes to his starting line-up, with only five players remaining from the team which started the home draw against FC Halifax seven days earlier.
It was an opportunity to get some minutes into the legs of Michael Clunan, Sam Kelly, Tai Fleming and scorer Mitchell as well as giving some of the front-line troops a rest.
Lynn were on the back foot in the early stages, with Hornchurch proving to be a more than capable passing side.
Lynn’s Dayle Southwell had a sight of goal with a free-kick but put it too high while at the other end Sam Higgins went close. Higgins also tried a snap-shot from long distance which bounced wide of Archie Mair’s left post.
But Lynn went ahead on 18 minutes when Sonny Carey teed up Mitchell with a lovely cross to the back post and the striker nodded it home.
It signalled a better period for the Linnets, who began to impose their authority on the game.
Clunan put a free-kick into the side-netting from 20 yards, but Lynn were unable to add to their tally before the break.
Seven minutes after the restart it was all square, Liam Nash acrobatically volleying home a cross from the left.
Culverhouse brought on his big guns, Marriott and Gash, up front to try and finish the job inside 90 minutes, but it was not to be, thanks mainly to keeper Wright, who made brilliant saves to deny Gash, Marriott and Cameron King.
Lynn were reduced to 10 men in the losing stages of normal time when McAuley was shown a second yellow card – and then it was Wright’s turn to become the hero.
Teams
AFC Hornchurch: Wright, Sutton, Muldoon, Hayles, Christou, Brown, Clark, Higgins, Nash, Winn (Spence 70), Ruff (Stimson 78). Subs not used: Hassan, Thackway.
Goal: Nash: 52
King's Lynn Town: Mair, Fleming, Callan-McFadden, McAuley, Brown, Jarvis, Clunan (King 64), Kelly, Carey, Southwell (Marriott 64), Mitchell (Gash 64). Subs not used: Smith, Richards, Barrows, Kiwomya.
Goal: Mitchell 18