Home draw for King's Lynn in FA Trophy

Mark Armstrong

Published: 2:28 PM October 31, 2022
Tommy Widdrington thanks the King's Lynn fans at full-time

King’s Lynn Town will entertain Hemel Hempstead Town in the second round of the FA Trophy at The Walks on Saturday, November 19. 

The Linnets will be pleased with the home draw against the fellow step two side with the Hertfordshire outfit currently in 13th place in National League South. 

Neither Lynn nor Hemel Hempstead have played in the competition so far this season with step two clubs only entering at the second round proper stage. 

Tommy Widdrington’s men, who face Doncaster in the FA Cup first round this weekend at home, will be hoping to progress in the competition with £3,750 in prize money going to the winners. 

Lynn will be looking to bounce back from only their second league defeat of the season last weekend.  

They lost out to Gloucester City despite taking the lead on the road thanks to Theo Widdrington’s opener. Gloucester responded well to take victory thanks to a brace from Tre Mitford. 

