Linnets defender's contract terminated

Published: 3:49 PM September 16, 2021

King's Lynn Town have parted company with defender Alex Brown.

The club confirmed today that Brown's contract has been terminated by mutual consent.

The 22-year-old's last appearance was an FA Trophy game at Hornchurch in January. He was then ruled out of games because of an ankle injury, but failed to regain his place in Ian Culverhouse's squad. The arrival of Tyler Denton in January hampered Brown's hopes of regaining his place - Denton has become a regular on the left side of the defence, operating as a wing-back in the early stages of the current National League season.

Brown joined the Linnets from Buxton in March 2020 and made 17 appearances for Lynn.

A statement on the Linnets website said: "The club wishes to thank Alex for his time with us and wish him all the very best for the future."



