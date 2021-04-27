Linnets defender gets international call-up

Published: 10:24 AM April 27, 2021

King's Lynn Town's on-loan defender Elkan Baggott has been called up to the Indonesia national squad for the first time.

The teenager, on loan from League One Ipswich Town, has previously been called up by his country’s U19 squad but is now in line to make his senior international debut.

Baggott, 18, has impressed in his six National League appearances since arriving at The Walks in March.

Indonesia face Thailand, Vietnam and United Arab Emirates in the space of eight days in early June, UAE being the host venue for all three preliminary qualification round two fixtures.

Baggott signed his first professional contract with Ipswich in January.