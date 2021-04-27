News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Linnets defender gets international call-up

Chris Lakey

Published: 10:24 AM April 27, 2021   
King's Lynn defender Elkan Baggott called up for Indonesia

King's Lynn Town Elkan Baggott - on loan from Ipswich Town - has been called into the Indonesia national squad for the first time - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town's on-loan defender Elkan Baggott has been called up to the Indonesia national squad for the first time. 

The teenager, on loan from League One Ipswich Town, has previously been called up by his country’s U19 squad but is now in line to make his senior international debut. 

Baggott, 18, has impressed in his six National League appearances since arriving at The Walks in March.

Indonesia face Thailand, Vietnam and United Arab Emirates in the space of eight days in early June, UAE being the host venue for all three preliminary qualification round two fixtures. 

Baggott signed his first professional contract with Ipswich in January.

