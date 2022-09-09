News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Linnets game OFF

Chris Lakey

Published: 11:51 AM September 9, 2022
Updated: 11:53 AM September 9, 2022
The Walks, home of King's Lynn Town FC. Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town's game against Buxton is off - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town's National League North home game against Buxton on Saturday is off as sports come to terms with the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

The National League announced the decision at 11.30am on Friday.

"Further to this morning’s statement by Debbie Hewitt, chair of The Football Association, all National League System, FA Trophy, and grassroots fixtures scheduled for this weekend will not take place as a mark of respect. The Queen was the FA’s patron, and Prince William is its President.

"At this moment National League fixtures will go ahead as planned from Monday 12 September onwards although we understand no sporting event of any kind will be permitted on the day of The Queen’s funeral.

"The decision to postpone this weekend’s fixtures is taken in line with guidance from the FA in consultation with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. The League fully supports this stance."

King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

