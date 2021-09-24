'I would say we are under pressure here' - Linnets boss

Published: 4:30 PM September 24, 2021

Ian Culverhouse knows questions will be asked of him if King's Lynn don't start picking up points, especially at home - Credit: Ian Burt

Ian Culverhouse admits he will be under pressure if King’s Lynn Town fail to turn “pretty football” into points.

The Linnets make their fourth attempt to put a home point on the board when Wealdstone visit The Walks on Saturday.

It comes at the end of a week when two National League clubs dispensed with their managers – Aldershot sacked Danny Searle and Barnet did the same with Harry Kewell, in his case, after just seven games in charge.

Culverhouse has overseen consecutive promotions and then a ‘Covid’ season of survival, before it was decided that Lynn would take the leap and go full-time in a bid to establish the club in the National League.

But the former Norwich City assistant manager admits that results rule the roost when it comes to tenancy rights in the manager’s office - and says no one is exempt from the pressure.

“No, I don’t think there is (anyone),” he said. “I would say we are under pressure here.

“If I don’t get results then obviously the chairman has got to look to see what I am doing here. We made a commitment this year of going full time, and he probably wants to see results as quickly as possible.

“Yes, we have got a new team. Yes, they are young, but we can’t always be a young, pretty side that plays football. We need results. Otherwise it is, ‘what a good side King’s Lynn are - but they don’t win any games'.

“I don’t want that. I want to start winning games. I don’t want to be fighting every year for survival. I want us to progress and progress and progress so one day in the future we are going to be one of those who are pushing.”

What about Wealdstone?

Lynn have been beaten at The Walks by Southend, Chesterfield and Dagenham & Redbridge, but Wealdstone, in 17th place, should be one of those on a par with the Linnets. So Culverhouse will demand three points.

“They are a good side, they have changed the way they play a bit where they are trying to be a little bit more possession-based and a little bit more expansive, so we have got to be aware of that,” he said. “We had a good look at them and we will go through it again to make sure we are ready for Saturday but it should be a really good footballing game.”

Two week-break

“We have had two weeks of not playing, but two weeks of real hard graft, the lads have really put it in this past fortnight, we are ready for it. We have been holding them back and they are ready to take off on Saturday,” said Culverhouse. “It’s given us a chance with the injuries, but the amount of work and detail we can get into them has been really high.”

The main stand at The Walks was far from full for King's Lynn's game against Dagenham - Credit: Ian Burt

Fans

Lynn’s attendance for the televised match against Dagenham & Redbridge was under 900 – way down on the average.

“It is a shame at the moment,” said Culverhouse. “People have got their reason. I have had letters from fans. I understand their frustrations, but we have a side here that are trying to battle away and it would be great to have some fans in here getting behind, but I do really understand the situation they have been put in.”

Joe Gascoigne has joined Wisbech on loan - Credit: Ian Burt

Loans

Joe Gascoigne has been around the Linnets first team squad but this week, along with Florian Tsagium, he went out on loan to neighbours Wisbech Town.

Culverhouse said: “Joe has been outstanding with us in training. He has been full-time with us and has really adapted quickly. You look at him and he has to learn, because of his stature and his frame, to use his body a little bit more and this will help him at Wisbech, where he gets his body in between the opponent and the ball and starts to learn that side of it as well. That will do him the world of good going there. He is one that we are really happy with, happy with his development and the way he is progressing. He has a good future.”



